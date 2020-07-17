Comet NEOWISE streaks over Eastern Oregon

Comet NEOWISE appears in the sky above rural Umatilla County outside of Hermiston on Wednesday, July 15. The comet is visible through the middle of August in the northwest corner of the sky beginning roughly an hour and a half after sunset. According to NASA, the comet will be visible from Earth again in 6,800 years.
