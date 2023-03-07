JOSEPH — The public is invited to comment on the Morgan Nesbit Forest Resiliency Project by March 31.
An open house will be hosted by the Forest Service on Wednesday, March 15, at the Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The open house will give the public an opportunity to learn about the project and to ask questions.
The forest is within the Wallowa Valley Ranger District Area and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, according to a press release.
"The purpose of the Morgan Nesbit Forest Resiliency Project is to restore forest conditions and increase resilience to the threat of wildfire and insect and disease outbreaks on the national forest," said Brian Anderson, district ranger. "We invite the public to review the project proposal and provide specific feedback or ideas about how best to meet the project purpose."
The project area is about 20 miles southeast of Joseph. The goal is to promote forest conditions that support sustainable ecological functions and processes, while maintaining and enhancing wildlife habitat diversity and quality. This includes promoting a diversity of vegetation structure, density and composition that provides for wildlife connectivity within and across the project area.
The treatments proposed would move forest, riparian and grassland conditions toward a more ecologically resilient landscape.
Project goals include:
• Reduce tree density to improve vigor of residual trees and increase forest resilience to insects, disease, drought and wildfire. Maintain and promote desirable fire and drought-tolerant tree species such as Western larch and ponderosa pine.
• Protect and promote the development of late old-structure forest stands by reducing competition from smaller trees.
• Reduce fuel loads and reintroduce fire on the landscape.
• Protect adjacent private lands and infrastructure, (e.g., electrical utilities and range improvements) by providing firefighters safer options for fire suppression.
• Restore ecological function of riparian areas, wet meadows and aspen stands.
• Provide wood fiber and forest products to support local economies and community well-being.
