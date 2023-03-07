MorganNesbit.jpg

The Morgan Nesbit Forest Resilience Project is located about 20 miles southeast of Joseph. A public comment period runs through March 31 and an open house on the project will be held March 15.

 U.S. Forest Service/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — The public is invited to comment on the Morgan Nesbit Forest Resiliency Project by March 31.

An open house will be hosted by the Forest Service on Wednesday, March 15, at the Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The open house will give the public an opportunity to learn about the project and to ask questions.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.