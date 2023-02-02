Union Sanitation trucks

Due to rising inflation, Union Sanitation will be increasing its rates by 7.1% beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the outlying portions of southern Union County. The county's commissioners unanimously voted to approve the rate increase at their Feb. 1 meeting.

LA GRANDE — The cost of garbage service in outlying portions of southern Union County is set to increase.

The Union County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to approve a 7.1% rate increase for Union Sanitation. The increase, which takes effect March 1, matches one requested by Union Sanitation owner Craig George. Union Sanitation provides garbage collection service for much of the southern half of Union County.

