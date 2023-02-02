Due to rising inflation, Union Sanitation will be increasing its rates by 7.1% beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the outlying portions of southern Union County. The county's commissioners unanimously voted to approve the rate increase at their Feb. 1 meeting.
LA GRANDE — The cost of garbage service in outlying portions of southern Union County is set to increase.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to approve a 7.1% rate increase for Union Sanitation. The increase, which takes effect March 1, matches one requested by Union Sanitation owner Craig George. Union Sanitation provides garbage collection service for much of the southern half of Union County.
“We don’t want to do this but we have to deal with rising costs like everyone else," George said.
The increase was needed, George said, because of inflation. He said that about 85% of the 7.1% increase will go to cover rising disposal costs. Most of the other 15% will pay for increases in fuel, tires and vehicle maintence expenses.
The fee increase approved Feb. 1 is for those in the southern half of Union County who do not live within the city limits of a town. The fee increase will apply to about 50 Union Sanitation customers.
“We don’t want to increase fees, but we understand that it is necessary to cover increasing costs," Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said.
Union Sanitation also serves the cities of Union and North Powder. The company will soon ask the city councils of Union and North Powder to approve rate hikes. Union Sanitation provides service to a total of about 1,000 customers.
This is the third consecutive year Union Sanitation has had to raise its rates. George said that until now his company typically had to raise rates just once every 10 years.
“Things are getting out of control," he said of the rising inflation.
The Union Sanitation owner hopes there is no need for fee increases in the near future.
“I hope this is the last time for this in a while," he said.
Appointments
The board of commissioners also voted on proposed appointments to a number of Union County boards and committees — the Planning Commission, the Vector Control Board, the Vector Control Board Budget Committee, the 4-H and Extension District Advisory Committee, the 4-H and Extension District Budget Committee and the Chamber of Commerce Board.
The board of commissioners voted to reappointment Charles Sarrett as the forestry representative on the county's planning commission. Sarrett’s new term will expire Dec. 31, 2026.
The commissioners voted to reappoint Brent Austin to the vector control district board and Chris Roberts to the board’s budget committee. The new terms for Austin and Roberts also will expire Dec. 31, 2026.
The Union County Board of Commissioners also voted on six 4-H and Extension District appointments. The commissioners voted to renew Kim Hilton’s term on the district's budget committee and to appoint Ken Patterson and Beth Upshaw to the same budget committee. Patterson and Upshaw are succeeding Don Sands and Bob Messinger, who are stepping down from the budget committee.
The commissioners voted to renew of the terms of four members of the 4-H and Extension District Advisory Committee — Patty Bingaman, John Cuthbert, Don Starr and Beth Upshaw. The new terms of all four will run through Dec. 31, 2025.
Commissioner Paul Anderes was voted to the Union County Chamber of Commerce board. Anderes is succeeding Commissioner Donna Beverage, who has served the maximum number of terms allowed on the chamber board.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.