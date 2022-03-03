LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, March 2, to approve guidelines for the Union County Business Assistance Grant Program 2022.
The program, funded by federal COVID-19 relief money, will assist businesses hurt by COVID-19 during a 13-month period starting in late 2020.
Applications for grants from the program will be accepted through April 1.
Grants of up to $10,000 can be awarded to businesses adversely impacted by the pandemic.
Eligible businesses include those that can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more, incurred during the pandemic between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, as compared to the same time period in 2019.
Only businesses which employ 30 or fewer employees are eligible to receive the grants.
Members of the board of commissioners now want to make sure that as many small businesses as possible know that the grants are available.
“We will do our best to get the word out,” Commissioner Donna Beverage said.
Commissioner Paul Anderes said when he attends city council meetings in Union County this month he will have applications for the business assistance grants with him.
For information on applying for the grants go to Union County’s website, union-county.org, call the Union County Administrative Office at 541-963-1001 or visit it at 1106 K Ave. in La Grande.
Wolf payments
The commissioners also voted on March 2 to determine how $31,921 will be distributed to Union County ranchers and ranching companies to compensate them for livestock killed, injured or that went missing because of wolf attacks in 2021. The money to be paid is from funds Union County has available to it for wolf depredation from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
The commissioners, in the injured animal category, voted to provide Eric Harlow with $40 for two injured Kagal dogs.
In the animal death category, the board voted to pay Robert Wheeling Jr. $1,525 for nine goats that were killed by wolves and a combined total of $7,743 to Harlow and Bar V Cattle Co. Harlow lost 12 sheep and Bar V Cattle Co. had a black Angus steer killed by wolves.
The board voted to pay Bar V Cattle Co. $11,280 for 15 missing animals — a black Angus, six steers, seven heifers and one cow. Harlow and Krebs Livestock received a combined total of $11,333 for 36 missing animals, Harlow for 14 sheep and Krebs for 22 sheep.
Beverage noted that the $31,921 paid for injured, killed and missing livestock is up significantly from 2021 when Union County ranchers received about $14,000 to compensate them for animals impacted by wolf activity.
“There has been a lot of wolf predation, it has been increasing in the county,” Beverage said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.