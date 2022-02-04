ENTERPRISE — The final draft of a master plan for upgrades to the Joseph State Airport was presented to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The presentation was made by Sarah Lucas, an aviation planner with the Oregon Department of Aviation.
“We are at the close-out phase of the master plan,” Lucas told the commissioners.
She said the purpose was to update the 1993 plan — the last for which a master plan was created.
Changes
The primary upgrades involve “airside” improvements. Proposed changes include removing direct access from the fueling apron to the runway, something, Lucas said, is being pushed by the the Federal Aviation Administration.
“They want pilots to really be thinking about what they’re doing before they get on the runway,” she said.
Secondary goals for the plan would add hangars, replace or relocate the existing pilot building with a mixed-use building, expand the aircraft apron to provide hangar access and large-aircraft parking including for Medevac aircraft. The secondary goals also would remove 12 small-airplane tiedowns, reconfigure vehicle access and parking, relocate or upgrade the electronic south and west vehicle gates and expand the aircraft fueling apron.
A portion of the goals are expected to be accomplished in the next five years, Lucas said, at a cost of an estimated $4,528,190, with the majority of the funding coming from the FAA.
Other proposed upgrades include options to pursue either a nonprecision straight-in or a nonprecision circling approach were discussed in the planning phase of the master plan update. It was decided with input from the Planning Advisory Committee and LifeFlight Network that a circling approach would be pursued. Lucas said the FAA prefers a circling approach rather than a straight-in approach, which satisfies the needs of LifeFlight.
“There are so many obstacles out there to get a straight-in approach,” she said.
Lucas said to reconfigure the airport for a straight-in approach would require expanding some of the design surfaces.
“It just isn’t cost-effective,” she said, adding that it also does not provide significant operational gains.
Obstacles
Some of the obstacles she mentioned — that she said she’s well aware the commissioners are familiar with — include the surrounding mountains, the Enterprise watershed that comes near the northern end of the airport and a cemetery to the south of the runway.
Some of the improvements involve expanding the airport property. The most feasible expansion, Lucas said, would be into what is now the city of Joseph’s waste transfer station at the west corner of the airport. But purchasing that 2.1 acres is still far down the road and beyond what the initial plans call for.
“In full disclosure, (the ODA) haven’t talked to the city about that yet,” she said. “They may say no. But we don’t want to get the cart before the horse.”
There also is a privately owned parcel on the east side that is considered in the master plan, but it, too, is not yet under consideration.
Commissioner John Hillock asked if the state would consider such an option, if the landowner is willing and requests a zoning change.
“It can, but the state, it’s not in our budget to fund that,” Lucas said.
What’s ahead?
The final steps for the plan include completing a state agency coordination review with the Wallowa County Planning Department and the state Department of Land Conservation and Development. A final draft was sent Jan. 26. Lucas said she received a letter from DLCD on Feb. 1 saying the department found the plan to be compatible with state planning goals.
Lucas said other steps include sending the final master plan to Oregon Aviation Board for adoption at its April 2022 meeting and seeking to have the master plan incorporated into the Wallowa County Comprehensive Plan.
Lucas said of the three-phase plan, only the first five-year phase is solid. The latter phases can be expected to change.
Hillock agreed.
“The FAA’s always going to want more improvements,” he said.
“I have to say I’m a huge advocate of that,” Lucas said. “I know that in the past, the state has not been the most proactive with working with all of the airports. We own and operate 27 airports with one airport manager. They range from Aurora State (south of Portland), a busy general aviation airport, to McDermott (State Airport in Malheur County) and 2-1/2 maintenance employees to maintain that. I really don’t want to make it sound like an excuse, but I do know and I understand why the tenants have felt neglected. That is the reason I took this job is to try to be that middle person. I have seen changes, like those tenant meetings you’ve been a part of. If nothing else comes out of the (Airport Layout Plan), it’s starting those conversations.”
