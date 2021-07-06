LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners is taking a stand against proposed federal legislation that would significantly expand the Wild and Scenic River system in Oregon.
The commissioners have written a letter to be sent to Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden expressing opposition to the legislation known as the River Democracy Act. The bill, co-sponsored by Wyden and Merkley, would add 4,684 miles to the Wild and Scenic River system in Oregon, including 135 miles in Union County.
The letter will be sent to Merkley and Wyden on Tuesday, July 6, according to Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage.
Beverage said the board of commissioners is troubled by the lack of communication between county leadership and the senators over the draft bill. She said the county has not had a chance to enter into discussions with Wyden’s or Merkley’s staff about which rivers and creeks in Union County should be designated as wild or scenic under the act.
The bill was introduced Feb. 3 and a hearing on it was conducted June 23 in Washington, D.C., by the National Parks Subcommittee, which is part of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Beverage does not believe the bill should go forward until Union County commissioners and other elected officials have a chance to have discussions with Wyden and Merkley or their staffs about the legislation.
“We want a seat at the table,” she said.
Hank Stern, Wyden’s Oregon press secretary, in an email said Wyden’s staff met with elected officials in Union County earlier during the process of determining which portions of rivers and creeks in Union County would be designated as wild or scenic under the proposed River Democracy Act.
Stern said Wyden is encouraging all Oregonians to provide input regarding modification in the legislation and the river and creek segments proposed for inclusion.
“Sen. Wyden strongly encourages folks in Eastern Oregon and statewide to take up that offer and bring forth substantive ideas to make the bill even better,” Stern said. “Senator Wyden believes strongly in the ‘Oregon Way,’ namely that community input is a must for legislation.”
He said that it is in the ‘Oregon Way’ spirit that he wants the introduction of the proposed River Democracy Act to now open a new round of conversations among Oregonians about preserving and protecting rivers and streams.
Pace slowdown requested
Beverage is worried that if the River Democracy Act is pushed through Congress too quickly, it would not give people a chance to give input.
“What is the big hurry? We should not rush through this,” she said.
Beverage said Union County has received very limited information about the potential impact of the River Democracy Act.
“We are in the dark,” she said.
Commissioner Matt Scarfo said he is disappointed in the lack of information that has been provided by Wyden and Merkley about the River Democracy Act, especially because it could have such a big effect on Union County.
Some of the only information Union County has been provided includes a list of 26 stretches of rivers and creeks that have been proposed for wild or scenic designation under the River Democracy Act. The precise locations of the designated portions are not identified but their length is.
The longest stretches, according to information provided by Merkley’s office to Union County, would be: 11.6 miles on Beaver Creek, 10.8 miles on Five Points Creek, 9.5 miles on Indian Creek, 8.7 miles on the south fork of Catherine Creek, 8.2 miles in the “lower upper’’ Grande Ronde River, 7.9 miles on the “upper upper’’ Grande Ronde River, 7.6 miles on Mottet Creek, 7.4 miles on Clear Creek and 7.3 miles on Lookingglass Creek.
Each section of river and creek designated as wild or scenic by the River Democracy Act would have a half-mile buffer off each side of its bank, meaning about 86,000 acres of land in Union County would be in a buffer zone where there could be significant land use restrictions, Beverage said.
The buffer areas might be off limits to the county when it comes to removal of trees and vegetation to prevent the buildup of wildfire fuels. Beverage said she fears this would give the county less options for making buffer zones less vulnerable to wildfires.
Impact on grazing feared
Beverage is also worried that designating more miles of rivers and streams for wild and scenic status could have a negative impact on ranchers who might not be able to graze their livestock in the half-mile buffer areas.
“We do not want to shut down grazing,” she said.
Stern wrote that these concerns are addressed by the River Democracy Act bill. He said grazing would not be a concern because representatives of the Forest Service have testified that the River Democracy Act bill “gives land managers sufficient flexibility to work with grazing permittees to allow for future grazing to increase.”
Stern also noted that some of those who nominated stretches of rivers for wild and scenic status are ranchers. The press secretary also said the River Democracy Act bill would not increase fire risks.
“This bill requires the Forest Service and BLM to do as much fire risk reduction around rivers as possible, specific authorizations for treatments that don’t often get done,” he said.
Stern added the bill requires the Forest Service and BLM to establish fire management plans and cooperative agreements with states and local governments to allow thinning and treatments in riparian areas. Stern said that would reduce the risk for catastrophic fires, including those that threaten homes and other structures.
Still, Beverage fears that fire risk could be heightened by the passage of the River Democracy Act because federal agencies, such as the Forest Service, might not have the necessary funding to do tree and vegetation thinning work in buffer zones.
Passage of the River Democracy Act would boost the number of miles of rivers and creeks in Oregon that are part of the Wild and Scenic system to 6,857, according to Stern. This would be about 6% of Oregon’s 110,994 miles of rivers and streams.
No rivers or creeks in Union County are currently part of Oregon’s Wild and Scenic system, Beverage said.
The 2,173 miles of rivers and creeks Oregon currently has in its Wild and Scenic system are among more than 12,700 miles of rivers and creeks protected in the United States by the national Wild and Scenic Rivers Act Congress passed in 1968, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s website.
Rivers and creeks selected for wild and scenic status must be bordered by federal land and are supposed to have special elements that wild and scenic status would help protect. Beverage said she doesn’t know of any unique features, such as a monument, that wild and scenic designations would help secure in Union County. Beverage added she also does not know of any problems such a designation would help address.
“I do not see any problems that need to be fixed,” she said.
