UNION — The aroma of espresso is missing, but a portion of Union High School’s main floor hallway now sports a coffee shop atmosphere.
A new student commons area is creating this tenor, one which features tables that are about 4 feet high and have built-in stools.
“They are cafeteria tables with a bistro style,” said Mendy Clark, the Union School District’s deputy clerk.
Complementing the tables is an expansive Union High School sign on the wall — the 20-foot sign was installed about a month ago — and a stylish new wooden floor that extends throughout the hallway. All of this was built with a portion of a $8 million bond package voters approved in 2019 for capital construction and upgrades.
Clark said the commons area has the feel of a coffee shop, even though no coffee is brewed or served there. She noted that this ambience is evident when students are seen there working on projects together.
“They are collaborating,” Clark said.
Union High School senior Callie Glenn said the commons area provides a needed place to socialize.
“We didn’t have a site where we could hang out before. It is easier to interact here,” Glenn said.
UHS senior Emma Ricker agreed.
“I get to see friends here,” she said.
Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells believes the commons area is adding an important dimension to the high school’s main floor.
“It is important because it creates a welcoming environment for the student body,” Wells said.
The gathering place is particularly busy at midday when students are eating lunch there. UHS language arts teacher Sara Dyche said it is a good place for students to go if they don’t want to eat in the S.E. Miller gym, which serves as a the school district’s cafeteria, or go outside.
“It is a nice lunch option,” Dyche said.
Dyche also said the commons area is a place she likes to have her students use during class sessions to do projects.
“I love all the open space. There is room to spread out,” the language arts teacher said.
UHS senior Audrey Wells said the commons area has a unifying effect because students enjoy meeting there.
“It allows us to come together,” Wells said.
One of the secrets to the success of the commons is the choice of tables, which are 42 inches high. Clark said this was important because if they were too low students would sit on them. Another plus is their stools, which are attached to the tables to prevent students from taking them for use in other portions of the high school.
The commons area is in front of a new row of lockers for juniors and seniors. The old lockers were behind a wall, and students had to walk through a small hallway to get to them.
Removal of the wall means the locker bay flows seamlessly into the commons, adding to the energy the area exudes.
“I really love having this here,” Dyche said. “It makes everything so much brighter.”
