LA GRANDE — A local community band recently received a grant to help with travel expenses.
The Wildhorse Foundation, based out of Pendleton, recently awarded the Community Band Northeast with a grant to help cover travel costs and promote membership. The foundation donates approximately $1 million every year to local organizations on behalf of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
“The band is grateful to Wildhorse for helping them bring concert band performance to our community,” a statement from band member Linda Birnbaum read.
The Community Band Northeast is a symphonic concert band whose members consist of community members from across the Northeast Oregon region. Members vary in age and experience, from middle school students to retired citizens.
Numerous members travel regularly from Wallowa and Baker counties to La Grande to practice and play music — the grant will go toward travel expenses and encourage interested members in surrounding areas to participate.
The Community Band Northeast is set to begin rehearsing for its end-of-term community concert that takes place on Tuesday, May 31. Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. on March 8 at Groth Recital Room in Loso Hall on the Eastern Oregon University campus. The band is inviting woodwind, brass and percussion players to join the group — any skill level is invited to participate. The fees for participation is $40 for adults and $10 for students.
