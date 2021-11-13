LA GRANDE — An American Red Cross community blood drive is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 16-17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande.
The blood drive will operate from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17.
Each unit of donated blood can save three lives, according to information provided by the blood drive’s coordinators, Linda and Sheldon Strand.
To date 714 units have been donated locally in 2021 during four two-day drives held in January, March, June and September, up from the 643 units drawn in 2020.
In 2019, 465 units were drawn at La Grande blood drives. A unit of blood is about a pint.
One reason the donation rate is much higher than in the past is that the blood draw sessions in La Grande, all conducted at the Church of Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints, are now two days instead of one. The extra day was added to accommodate the greater number of people who want to give blood in Union County.
Most of the blood drawn at community drives stays in the region in which it was donated. However, sometimes it is sent outside the region when there are emergencies, according to the American Red Cross.
People can register for the Nov. 16-17 blood drive at www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins who have not preregistered will also be welcome.
Downloading the Red Cross blood donor app is another way to schedule and manage blood donation appointments. The app also creates a digital donor card, tracks lifetime donations and allows donors to follow their donation on its way to a hospital.
For additional information call Linda Strand at 541-963-4261.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.