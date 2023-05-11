Ron McAfee.jpg

Tammy Odegaard, from left, of the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, Sam Magera, of the Wheatland Insurance Center, Ron McAfee, of Community Connection, and Carol Ward, of Wheatland, await a final tally of donated food from a drive organized by Wheatland in December 2022. McAfee has retired as Wallowa County director of Community Connection.

 Wallowa County Chieftain, File

ENTERPRISE — Community Connection of Wallowa County is once again seeking a new local manager in Enterprise, now that Ron McAffee has retired.

Connie Guentert, executive director of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, said that McAffee’s stepped down at the beginning of May. He had managed the Enterprise office for five months, Guentert said.

