Tammy Odegaard, from left, of the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, Sam Magera, of the Wheatland Insurance Center, Ron McAfee, of Community Connection, and Carol Ward, of Wheatland, await a final tally of donated food from a drive organized by Wheatland in December 2022. McAfee has retired as Wallowa County director of Community Connection.
ENTERPRISE — Community Connection of Wallowa County is once again seeking a new local manager in Enterprise, now that Ron McAffee has retired.
Connie Guentert, executive director of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, said that McAffee’s stepped down at the beginning of May. He had managed the Enterprise office for five months, Guentert said.
“The staff and the seniors really enjoyed him,” she said.
The Enterprise manager runs a myriad of services Community Connection provides, from senior services to public transit, low-income services, the food banks and meals in Enterprise and Wallowa.
“They’re all big programs on their own,” Guentert said. “We have such diverse services. It’s important to have the right person to lead those services.”
She said anyone interested in applying for the job can contact Community Connection at 541-426-3840 or visit its website at https://ccno.org/ and look at “job openings.”
“It takes a really unique, special person to spearhead the services in Wallowa County,” Guentert said.
