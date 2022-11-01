Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc., 2802 Adams Ave., La Grande, is seeking public input regarding the draft of its update to the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for Union and Wallowa counties.
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is seeking public input regarding the draft of its update to the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for Union and Wallowa counties.
According to a press release, the draft plan intends to deliver efficient, coordinated transportation services to the region’s senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those who are financially disadvantaged. Upcoming public meetings will provide an opportunity to identify any unmet transportation needs, reduce duplication of services and develop a coordinated transportation system.
Community Connection, along with public transportation consultants Staci Kunz and Teresa Dutcher, will host a public meeting for Union County at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the Union County Transit Hub, 2204 E Penn Ave, La Grande.
Presentations will also be made during the Union County commissioners meetings on Dec. 7 and Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Joseph Annex Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande.
A public meeting for Wallowa County is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Enterprise Senior Center, 702 NW First St., Enterprise.
Presentations will also be made during the Wallowa County commissioners meetings on Nov. 21 and Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 South River St, Enterprise.
Community input throughout the plan process plays a vital role in making improvements and recommendations regarding the network of transportation options available throughout Union and Wallowa counties.
