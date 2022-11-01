community_connection_building.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc., 2802 Adams Ave., La Grande, in November and December 2022 is seeking public input regarding the draft of its update to the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for Union and Wallowa counties.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is seeking public input regarding the draft of its update to the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for Union and Wallowa counties.

According to a press release, the draft plan intends to deliver efficient, coordinated transportation services to the region’s senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those who are financially disadvantaged. Upcoming public meetings will provide an opportunity to identify any unmet transportation needs, reduce duplication of services and develop a coordinated transportation system.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.