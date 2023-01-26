LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon hosted a resource fair for people experiencing homelessness on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Union County Senior Center.
Audrey Smith, Union County manager and regional food bank manager for Community Connection, said the houseless resource fair serves two important purposes.
First the fair is an opportunity to connect people who are experiencing homelessness with community resources. Representatives from a wide variety of organizations — such as the Center for Human Development, Shelter from the Storm, Northeast Oregon Network and Union County Warming Station — set up tables at the Senior Center.
The fair was also an opportunity to hand out foods and supplies like sleeping bags, blankets and tents, said Alex Rees, a self-sufficiency coordinator for Community Connections.
Secondly, the fair is where the annual point-in-time count is held for Union County. A point-in-time count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in a specific area, which is then used for funding considerations.
This year's count is particularly important, Rees said, because Gov. Tina Kotek’s Emergency Declaration addressing homelessness only applies to the Portland area, Central Oregon and four counties — Lane, Jackson, Marion and Polk. These are areas where the number of unsheltered homeless individuals has increased by 50% or more since 2017, according to the emergency declaration.
The true number of people experiencing homelessness tends to be under counted and this is especially true for rural areas, Smith said. Anecdotally, she believes that the number of people experiencing homelessness in Union County has increased enough since she started working for Community Connection in 2012 to be included in the emergency declaration.
Homelessness can often go unseen in rural communities, Smith said, because individuals experiencing homelessness will often camp in the woods or live in trailers on family or friend’s property.
Point-in-time counts are held across the state on the last Wednesday in January. Smith said that this poses an additional challenge for Eastern Oregon given that the weather is typically still wintery during that time.
Data needed to be reported to the state by Jan. 27. It will be compiled and validated before being released to the public, which according to Rees, generally takes one to two months.
