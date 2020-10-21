LA GRANDE — The results of a local assessment shows the needs of the community’s oldest residents are not being met.
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon completed and shared the results of a senior needs assessment during a virtual public meeting Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20. According to Assistant Director Jeff Hensley, personal care needs and chore help are the most needed services for Union County residents.
Community Connection distributed the survey to 1,800 senior residents across Baker, Wallowa, Union and Grant counties. In Union County, 138 residents completed the survey. There are more than 5,000 residents over the age of 65 according to U.S. Census data. Hensley said although the survey had a low response rate, many seniors would agree with the survey results.
“We will continue to reach out to those over 60,” Hensley said. “This will be a continuing effort. We won’t just let this go.”
The survey asked questions about housing, including if residents live alone or with family or need assistance with housing, from managing monthly costs to finding someone to help with chores or maintenance. CCNO does not have programs to help with chores or maintenance and will now begin searching for ways to fill this need, according to Hensley.
The survey also asked about health and nutrition, social interactions, transportation and emergency preparedness. Community Connection has programs in several of these areas and the survey helped determine where more assistance is needed, Hensley said.
Seniors identified emergency preparedness and social isolation as another important need in the community. Hensley said there is grant money for care providers to bring tablets to those in need of connection and CCNO will work Union County Emergency Services to create preparedness workshops.
“With everything going, with the pandemic and the fires, it all contributes to us working to meet these needs and figure out how to help this population,” Hensley said.
Kathy Ganung, senior services manager at CCNO, said the survey is part of the four-year area plan Community Connection created to let the public know how it will use funding to serve the elderly community.
in Eastern Oregon.
