LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon received $38,500 in funding from the Oregon Community Foundation in response to COVID-19 financial concerns.
This funding will go toward filling the gaps during this crisis. Community Connection Executive Director Margaret Davidson said the direction of the funding has not yet been determined as the organization evaluates where the money is needed most.
CCNO serves Northeast Oregon, including Baker, Wallowa, Union and Grant counites, as a central nonprofit agency, partnering with local food pantries and services for elderly, disabled, low-income and residents in need.
Community Connection has received requests for grocery assistance, Davidson said, and there is concern about people being able to make rent payments on time. Davidson explained this can have a trickle down effect on landlords meeting their own financial obligations, which in turn can create a snowball effect on the local economy.
"It is going to be used to serve people," Davidson said. "In whatever we may need to do to serve all four of our counties."
CCNO has committed is primary funding from federal grants and assistance, Davidson said, so having the grant will help cover unexpected costs, particularly with the recent layoffs and businesses closures.
“Very few small business plans include a global pandemic,” said Oregon Community Foundation Board Director Sabrina Parsons of Eugene in a news release. “We recognize the urgent need for people to stay at home to promote public safety, but when business slows, operating costs don’t disappear. The only thing that will get us through this crisis is access to funding to cover expenses until we can open our doors again.”
The foundation reported it granted nearly $2 million across the state to nonprofit organizations. Additionally, the foundation began the Small Business Stabilization Fund to lend money to nonprofit community lenders, which may help these lenders offer low and no-interest loans to local for profit and nonprofit businesses.
