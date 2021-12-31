Paula Webb, a member of the kitchen staff at the Union County Senior Center, cuts slices of bread for stuffing on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The senior center, run by Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, will again be serving lunch on weekdays in its dining area beginning Wednesday, Dec. 15.
LA GRANDE — A Union County community service nonprofit is searching for a new board member.
Community Connection, an organization focused on assisting those in need in Northeastern Oregon, is taking applications to fill one of its board member positions. The nonprofit focuses on assisting senior citizens, children, low-income individuals and those with disabilities.
“Union County is fortunate to have a lot of people willing to give of their time and expertise to organizations like ours,” executive director Margaret Davidson said in a press release. “This is an opportunity for someone new to get involved in shaping the services in the region.”
The candidate is expected to represent the needs of low-income individuals, regardless of the candidate’s own income status. The Community Connection board typically meets four to five times per year.
Community Connection provides a number of services, such as senior citizen programs, transportation services, food banks, self-sufficiency programs and housing services in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties. The organization also oversees the Riveria Activity Center, conducts health promotions and provides food services.
Interested candidates can reach out to executive assistant Diana Parks at 541-963-3186 or diana@ccno.org. Parks can be contacted for an application, which is due by Jan. 21.
