UNION — The former Union United Methodist Church building complex no longer is in peril.
A local nonprofit, the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall, purchased the Union United Methodist Church property and its three buildings from the Oregon-Idaho Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The purchase, finalized on Wednesday, Feb. 24, was made with $25,000 raised by the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall.
The Oregon-Idaho Conference of the United Methodist Church assumed ownership of the property in 2019 after the church closed because of declining membership. The Oregon-Idaho Conference oversees all Methodist churches in Oregon and Southern Idaho.
The conference next put the church building, its fellowship hall and parsonage up for sale. The complex, now named the Historic Union Community Hall, has been closed for at least a year.
The purchase is a relief for community members, said LaVon Hall, Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall board member. Hall said many were worried someone might purchase the complex and tear it down for its old bricks or to start a new business.
Any such steps would have torn the hearts of many who consider the Union United Methodist Church building a community icon, which has been the site of countless family milestone moments, including weddings and anniversary celebrations.
“We are so thankful (it will be saved),” Hall said.
The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall organization was created in February 2020 and immediately launched a fundraising drive. Hall sensed that many people were not optimistic that money for the purchase could be raised.
“They thought it was a pie in the sky dream,” she said.
Terra Richter, president of Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall nonprofit, was impressed with how many people reached out to help.
“Union’s residents, regional businesses and service providers have been a driving force since our organization’s conception in February 2020,” Richter said in a press release.
The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall achieved its initial objective, but a lot of work remains ahead.
“The building is in need of rehabilitation with several large projects requiring immediate attention and funding,” the press release stated.
Hall said the complex’s buildings, which need long-term maintenance but are in relatively good condition, soon will be rented to the public. The church sanctuary, built in 1905, will be available for weddings and funerals and its fellowship hall for community events like family reunions and birthday celebrations. The parsonage will be available later as a rental.
A socially distanced open house with an online viewing option will take place at the end of April.
During this event, people will be able to tour the buildings, updates will be provided on upcoming events, and organizations that assisted in the purchase of the popular landmark will be recognized.
Hall said in addition to selfless efforts of many people, some divine intervention made the purchase of the buildings possible.
“God was on our side,” she said.
