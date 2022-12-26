LA GRANDE — A lunch buffet capped with a British twist brought welcome holiday cheer to many diners at the Presbyterian Friendship Center in La Grande on Christmas Day.
The complimentary buffet, served by Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon and meant to boost the spirits of those finding themselves alone on Christmas such as the homeless, elderly and those without family in the area, drew at least 150 people.
Judging by the smiles and laughter of those attending and the length of time many stayed, the event was a success.
“There is enough love here to cover the whole town,” said John Spenger on Christmas afternoon after dining at the luncheon.
This was the third Christmas complimentary buffet put on by Community Kindness in the past four years and the first at the Presbyterian Friendship Center. Spenger hopes it can be put on annually for years because it fills an important void.
“A lot of people need it because they don’t have anything or anyone,” he said.
Those attending the luncheon could choose items from plates of steak, ham and turkey sandwiches, cheese and fruit trays and dinner rolls. Everyone who came had a chance to leave with small British candy bars and British Christmas Crackers, a packaged item that included a small puzzle and a paper crown cutout. The items were added by Liz Meyer, the president of Community Kindness, who is British and was a major contributor to the Christmas Day luncheon.
Meyer is credited by Sharon Fleming, one of the volunteers working at the event, with being the one that makes the program happen.
“(Meyer) is the vision of it,” she said.
Much of the food was donated by Sodexo, a firm that Eastern Oregon University contracts with for its food services. Ron Wheeler, of Sodexo, said the expense came out of his budget for working at EOU. He said if he had charged for the catered service, the cost would have been $1,500. Wheeler said he was delighted to help.
“It is a good cause,” he said. “It is worth it.”
Brittany Cambell, one of those who enjoyed the Christmas Day lunch, agrees that it is a good cause. She said the sense of togetherness at the event was striking and that hearing so many happy voices at one time was heartening. Cambell added the need for meals like this is greater than ever in La Grande.
“We have never had the homeless and unattended numbers that we do now,” Cambell said, her latter reference being to people who are living in isolation and need help.
Richard McConnell, of La Grande, who attended the luncheon, said the event reflects how much people in the community care for one another.
“This symbolizes what our community is all about,” he said.
Community Kindness volunteers worked long hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day preparing the meal. Among them was John Rose, who said he was inspired to help cook the meal because of a desire to reach out.
“It is about service,” he said. “I learned 20 years ago that nothing makes me happier than helping people. I try to help people as much as I can.”
Katherine Barrett, a volunteer at the meal who is retired, said doing the work gave her a boost by giving her a chance to contribute.
“When you are not working, you don’t feel connected,” she said.
Grant Meyer, the executive director of Community Kindness and Liz Meyer’s husband, said he hoped people who attended the luncheon will be talking about more than the excellent food.
“It also is about the atmosphere,” he said.
Grant Meyer was pleased to see many people talking and enjoying conversations with others whom they didn’t know before the gathering.
Liz Meyer said Community Kindness is inspired to put on the luncheon by a single goal.
“We just want to make sure that people know they are loved,” she said.
Meyer said she didn’t mind at all putting in long hours during Christmastime to make the luncheon happen.
“I would not have it any other way today,” she said. “This is our community.”
