Grant and Liz Meyer pose for a photo at the 87th annual Chamber Awards Banquet on Thursday, March 23, 2023 after being honored as Man and Woman of the the Year respectively. The Meyers operate Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon.
Liz Meyer accepts the 2022 Woman of the Year award during the 87th annual Chamber Awards Banquet on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Gilbert Event Center in La Grande.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Grant Meyer accepts the 2022 Man of the Year award during the 87th annual Chamber Awards Banquet on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Gilbert Event Center in La Grande.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Grant and Liz Meyer pose for a photo at the 87th annual Chamber Awards Banquet on Thursday, March 23, 2023 after being honored as Man and Woman of the the Year respectively. The Meyers operate Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott Newman hypes up the crowd during the 87th annual Chamber Awards Banquet at the Gilbert Event Center, La Grande, Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Chamber members gather at the Gilbert Event Center in La Grande for the 87th annual Chamber Awards Banquet on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The ceremony returned this year after a three year hiatus.
LA GRANDE — Liz and Grant Meyer were both left speechless at the 87th annual Union County Chamber Awards banquet.
The Meyers, owners of Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon, a nonprofit thrift store in La Grande, were honored for their commitment to the community at the award banquet, held at the Gilbert Event Center at Eastern Oregon University. The ceremony, which is put on by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, returned this year after a three-year hiatus.
“I think it went fantastic and the crowd was awesome. I had a blast and I’m already looking forward to next year,” Executive Director Scott Newman said during the event Thursday, March 23.
The chamber collects nominations from the community for possible award candidates. A selection committee consisting of chamber board members then reviews the nominees and selects the recipients for the Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Business of the Year and Educator of the Year.
The Meyers were the recipients of the 2022 woman and man of the year awards. Community Kindness is more than a thrift store, according to the nonprofit's website. The couple aims to serve the community through acts of kindness, integrity and love. Liz and Grant Meyer use the funds generated through sales at the thrift store to give back to the community. They donate cash, goods and services to organizations and individuals in need throughout Eastern Oregon.
When presenting the Woman of the Year award Diana Burry, branch manager at Horizon Credit Union, called Liz Meyer an inspiration.
“It’s heartwarming to see someone who is so passionate about helping others and who is willing to go above and beyond to make a difference in people’s lives,” Burry said.
Liz Meyer, originally from Yorkshire, England, moved to Eastern Oregon 22 years ago. Burry said Liz Meyer dedicates her time to helping the community, leads by example and is "willing to get her hands dirty."
“I do it because I love it,” Liz Meyer said.
Liz Meyer was overcome with emotion when accepting the award. She spoke of her love of Union County and thanked her husband for his support — not yet knowing he would soon be up on the stage himself for the Man of the Year award.
“(Grant Meyer) has been described as lovable, spectacular, selfless, dedicated, hardworking, dependable, trustworthy and altruistic,” La Grande Mayor Justin Rock said presenting the Man of the Year award.
Grant Meyer refers to himself as a farm boy from Elgin. He said he was not surprised that his wife won the Woman of the Year award, but was completely blown away that he was also recognized with the Man of the Year award.
“Honestly, I’m here because of my wife and everything she does,” he said.
