LA GRANDE — The buzz on the La Grande School Board election front is increasing.
At least 50 people on Wednesday, April 26, attended a meet and greet for candidates running for four open positions on the La Grande School Board. No public presentations were made by the five candidates in attendance, but all provided visitors a wealth of opportunities to talk with them, ask questions and share ideas.
“This is a great way for people to meet more of the candidates. It is important for people to find ways to connect," Mika Morton, a La Grande School District parent, said during the event at Cook Memorial Library.
Steve Boe, Merle Comfort, a longtime board member, Isaac insko, Robin Jolin and Michelle Perry were the five candidates in attendance.
Jolin said she enjoyed talking with people individually and fielding questions about her campaign.
“I felt that some people were more open to my ideas after I talked to them," she said. "That was a good feeling."
Perry, who earlier served on the La Grande School Board, said she was encouraged by the turnout for the meet and greet.
“I am really excited about the community involvement in this year’s school board election," she said.
The meet and greet was conducted in the library's Community Room where most of the candidates had tables where they distributed campaign literature and spoke with visitors.
Stacy Shown, a special education teacher at La Grande Middle School, said she was impressed with the event because it gave community members the chance to ask their specific questions. She said that at candidate forums questions community members bring are sometimes lost in the shuffle.
“I appreciated the opportunity to ask my own question," she said.
Boe credits the meet and greet with making it easier for the public to make connections with the candidates.
“It provides people with a better opportunity to get to know those people who are running, to get to know them on a more personal level," he said.
Insko credits Boe with doing much of the work to get the meet and greet set up, an event organized by the candidates themselves. Insko said he thought the event ran smoothly.
“I think it was fantastic," he said. "It was really cool to get the opportunity to talk with parents and teachers."
Valerie Morrow, a La Grande resident, was among the many visitors who talked with multiple candidates at the event. Morrow said she was impressed with the responses of some candidates but not those of others. She liked the meet and greet but also said that she would have also liked an event in which candidates expressed their views in a debate format.
Liz Cooper, of La Grande, said the opportunity to be able to put a face to the yard signs candidates are putting out was worth the time. Cooper said she came in part because it provided her with an opportunity to get a closer look at what is going on in the community.
Ballots for the mail election were sent out April 26 and are due back in the Union County Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
