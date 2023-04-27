LA GRANDE — The buzz on the La Grande School Board election front is increasing.

At least 50 people on Wednesday, April 26, attended a meet and greet for candidates running for four open positions on the La Grande School Board. No public presentations were made by the five candidates in attendance, but all provided visitors a wealth of opportunities to talk with them, ask questions and share ideas.

