LA GRANDE — “Just say no.”
Those words echoed through downtown La Grande as former Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Mark Simmons led chants to a crowd of over 200 gathered in front of City Hall on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
The demonstration was organized by several groups in Union County to rally for members of the community against COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The outcry comes in the wake of Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandates for state employees, school staff and health care workers.
“At some point we’ve got to say, Kate Brown, I will not comply,” said Kyle Hove, one of the rally organizers from Silent No More Union County.
The former Oregon State Police Sergeant with 20 years of service helped organize the event alongside the Union County Freedom Alliance and other community groups.
“We were happy with the amount of folks we had come out here,” Hove said. “We’re going to pursue this and continue to be more forthcoming.”
The rally started at 10 a.m. and extended past noon, with members of the demonstration congregating on the sidewalk and City Hall steps with signs and flags. Blake Bars, an organizer from the Union County Freedom Alliance, got the day started with a prayer and statement to the crowd at hand.
“In order to be the best we can be for other people, we have to take care of ourself,” Bars said. “We have to do what’s right for our own bodies, our own minds and our own souls.”
Bars, the owner of Nature’s Pantry in La Grande, argued that mask and vaccine mandates are not the only way to deal with the virus.
“There are many ways to go about this that lead to far less death and destruction than the path that was chosen,” Bars said.
The CDC reports that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines are roughly 90% effective against symptomatic and asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2. The data comes from the HEROES-RECOVER Cohorts, which measured the effectiveness of the vaccine amongst health care workers and frontline personnel on a weekly basis.
Union County’s vaccination percentage by population stands at 51.5%, which is the 26th highest percentage out of 36 counties in Oregon. The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23, but many skeptics spoke out against the vaccine at the rally.
Simmons, the final speaker of the day, voiced his questions on the origin of the virus as well as the government’s intent in enforcing mandates.
“This community needs to be able to come behind the elected officials that you have here and help them stand firm,” he said.
Health care workers speak out
Other speakers at the rally included local teachers and health care workers in opposition to the vaccine requirement at their place of employment.
Kathy Kirby, a nurse at Grande Ronde Hospital for roughly 40 years, stated that the vaccine requirement goes against her belief in choosing your own medical preferences.
“I have compromised a lot over 40 years, but this goes beyond what I’m willing to give up,” she said. “It breaks my heart that they’re taking away what I love to do.”
Just over 70% of health care workers in Union County are vaccinated, a number that is 15th highest out of the counties in the state.
Employees divided on vaccination
Community members who are directly affected by the vaccine mandate spoke adamantly at the rally in front of the large crowd.
“The argument is not about vaccines, it's about your ability to have sovereignty over your body,” said Chris Leavitt, a La Grande Middle School counselor.
As a result of the recent surge in COVID-19, Gov. Brown announced a vaccine mandate that entails all teachers, staff and volunteers at schools. The deadline to receive the vaccine is Oct. 18.
Leavitt spoke to the crowd and said that the issue is political in nature, stating that the mandates are not about protecting the community or saving beds at the hospital. The Oregon Health Authority’s update on Aug. 27 reported that there are currently 40 available ICU beds out of 663 total in Oregon.
At one point in the rally, a woman who said she was an employee at Grande Ronde Hospital but declined to give her name stood across the street and held a counter-protesting sign that read “See you in the ICU.”
“I work at the hospital and I’m tired of the people who are not taking precautions,” she claimed. “Their choices affect other people. We will see them at the hospital.”
The hospital employee was one of two counter protestors who made appearances at the rally in downtown La Grande.
Continuing the conversation
According to Hove, the rally was planned late Wednesday night and put into place with little time to prepare. Hove hopes that the rally can unite several groups and organizations, as well as public officials, to combine forces under one common cause. He stated that more rallies will take place in the near future.
“We’re going to move forward with this movement,” Hove said. “This is just the beginning.”
