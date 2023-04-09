ELGIN — The Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, a nonprofit establishing a 63-mile trail-with-rail between Elgin and Joseph, will conduct a community walking tour in Elgin on Wednesday, April 12, from 4:30-6 p.m.
Attendees will tour the downtown site where the project’s first trailhead will be constructed, one that will also serve as a pocket park, and walk or ride rail bikes in the corridor a short distance out of town along the Grande Ronde River where the initial trail segment will be built. They will also be asked for input and ideas on the early stages of the project.
The Joseph Branch trail-with-rail project has been in the planning stages for years and will eventually be a non-motorized alternative transportation route in the form of a trail located alongside existing railroad tracks in the publicly owned railroad right-of-way operated by the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority and Union and Wallowa counties.
The Joseph Branch Trail Consortium has recently been awarded a number of grants, including one from the Oregon State Parks Recreational Trails Program that will fund construction of the Elgin trailhead, which will also serve as a pocket park for the city of Elgin, as well as construction of the inaugural 0.6 miles of the trail. The trailhead/pocket park will be located on a parcel of city-owned land directly across from the Elgin Depot, where the April 12 walking tour will begin.
