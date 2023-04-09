ELGIN — The Joseph Branch Trail Consortium, a nonprofit establishing a 63-mile trail-with-rail between Elgin and Joseph, will conduct a community walking tour in Elgin on Wednesday, April 12, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Attendees will tour the downtown site where the project’s first trailhead will be constructed, one that will also serve as a pocket park, and walk or ride rail bikes in the corridor a short distance out of town along the Grande Ronde River where the initial trail segment will be built. They will also be asked for input and ideas on the early stages of the project.

