LA GRANDE — Grant funding is currently available to Union County livestock producers for nonlethal wolf depredation prevention techniques designed to minimize conflicts between wolves and livestock.
According to a press release from the Union County Board of Commissioners, to be considered for funding, applications must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Union County Wolf Depredation Compensation Advisory Committee was formed in 2012 under the direction of the Oregon Department of Agriculture to establish and implement a county wolf depredation compensation and financial assistance grant program. Funding for the program is provided through the Wolf Management Compensation and Proactive Trust Fund.
Over the past several years, the local committee has awarded more than $75,000 in grant funds to local livestock producers through the program. Previous applicants who were successful in receiving grant funding included requests for fencing, range riders, herders, livestock guard dogs and air patrol.
Additional information and applications to apply are available on the county website, www.unioncounty.org, or by calling 541-963-1001.
