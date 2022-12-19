LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s practice of applying Crossbow herbicide at a portion of the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area without putting up warning signs is causing some people to do a double take.
Representatives of the ODFW and Union County, however, believe there is no reason for concern.
Union County Weed Supervisor Brian Clapp said there is no need to put up warning signs because the herbicide is being applied on an open hillside in a non-crop area west of Foothill Road, an environment in which it is appropriate to spray Crossbow without warning signs, he said. He said warning signs are required when Crossbow is applied in some parks and school zones, based on local rules and ordinances.
Clapp said the ODFW is not required by state law to post warning signs when applying Crossbow in the hillside area of the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area. He also said the company being contracted by the ODFW to apply the herbicide follows the law and directions for safe use on its label.
He noted that those applying Crossbow, based on the manufacturer’s directions for safe use, must wear gloves and long-sleeve shirts and pants to protect themselves because prolonged exposure to the herbicide can cause skin irritation. However, those standing near a person spraying the herbicide do not need to take extra precautions because they are not likely to come into contact with it.
Crossbow herbicide’s label does not state that after an application the area must remain off limits to people for a minimum length of time.
“It does not have a reentry rule like some products,” Clapp said.
Crossbow herbicide, which has been tested by the Environmental Protection Agency, is made by Winfield United Ag Technologies, of Arden Hills, Minnesota. Safety label information the company provides states that it is harmful if swallowed, causes moderate eye irritation, that prolonged or frequently repeated skin contact may cause allergic reactions in some individuals.
The label also says users should not allow the herbicide any contact with their eyes or clothing and that individuals using it should wash thoroughly with soap and water after handling and before eating, drinking, chewing gum or using tobacco.
The herbicide is now being sprayed in the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area for sweetbriar rose, a weed from outside the region that is threatening to displace many native plant species in the area. Clapp said it is critical to keep a handle on the invasion.
“In other areas where the weed has invaded and not been sprayed, it has overtaken entire mountain sides,” he said.
The ODFW has been using Crossbow to remove sweetbriar rose at the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area for 10 years and has never posted warning signs, according to Jon Paustion, an ODFW Grande Ronde Watershed wildlife habitat biologist.
The herbicide is applied plant by plant and not broadcast, said Paustion, reducing the possibility of anyone present when the spraying is being conducted, of ever coming into contact with it.
“The plants are spot sprayed,” Clapp said.
The herbicide has a blue dye that is present after it is sprayed, allowing applicators to see which plants have been sprayed and preventing them from treating some plants twice or accidentally bypassing a sweetbriar rose.
“It helps them see where they have sprayed," Clapp said.
The blue dye breaks down at varying rates, Clapp said, depending upon its concentration and how much sun exposure it receives.
Clapp said if warning signs were put up they would not only be unnecessary but could cause confusion and a debris problem. He said if some of the signs were not picked up after a spraying, people might mistakenly think application work was still being done. He also said signs might be blown around by the strong winds the Foothill Road area receives, creating a litter problem.
