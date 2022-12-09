LA GRANDE — The construction of the La Grande School District’s new academic and athletic center building is set to start in about seven months.
Work on the building will begin in early summer 2023, according to Joseph Waite, the La Grande School District’s facilities manager. The building is scheduled to be completed by the start of summer 2024.
“This will allow it to be used for camps and other summer activities in 2024," Waite said.
Plans for the building, which will be built by the Mike Becker General Contractor, call for its primary facilities to include six classrooms, two full-sized gyms and one smaller gym.
The school district originally announced that the building’s primary facilities would be composed of two large gyms and four classrooms and that the general contractor would have 420 days after its contract was approved to complete the structure.
Becker, though later offered to add two classrooms, and a smaller gym to the building at no extra expense to the school district if it extended the time his company had to construct the building by about 180 days, Waite said. The school district approved Becker’s proposal.
Becker’s plans for the new building will be presented to the La Grande School Board when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the boardroom at Willow School, 1305 N. Willow St. The board will be asked to approve the plans at the meeting.
The board will also be presented with artist renderings of the exterior of the future academic and athletic center building at the Dec. 14 meeting.
The new structure will replace the school district’s aging Annex Gym building, which is just north of La Grande Middle School and is connected to the school district’s old shop building which will also be removed.
The school district’s construction budget for the building is $8 million. This money will be provided by a $4.845 million bond levy that voters approved in May, and a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program grant the school district will receive from the state. A portion of the bond and matching grant funds will also be used to pay for the removal of the Annex Gym and the shop building. The funds will also pay for the school district’s move of its shop facilities to a building on Adams Avenue.
