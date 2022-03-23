UNION COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, March 23, that construction work on Interstate 84 between Meacham and Spring Creek will begin next week.
The work is set to take place between mileposts 241 and 248.5. Workers will be replacing the eastbound slow lane with new concrete and the eastbound fast lane with new asphalt — the work is set to continue on from where construction took place last fall. Following phase one on the eastbound lanes, similar improvements will be conducted on the westbound lanes.
According to ODOT, the total project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. The eastbound lane is estimated to be completed in July, with work on the westbound lane to follow.
During the work, eastbound traffic will traverse through the westbound side where both directions will be limited down to one lane — orange surface markers will indicate the new traffic pattern. Between mileposts 248 and 246, there will be two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane.
The work zones will include several emergency turnoff areas, in the case of a disabled vehicle. Drivers will need to abide by the lowered speed limits of 50 miles per hour through the work zone — ODOT estimates that the reduction will begin on the week of April 4.
