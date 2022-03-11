LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to be aware of upcoming construction on the McAlister Road bridge over Interstate 84 in La Grande.
According to a press release from ODOT on Friday, March 11, repairs on the McAlister Road bridge are set to begin on March 14 and continue through the end of June.
The McAlister Road bridge is one of six bridges along I-84 under construction in the area as part of a larger project. All six bridges are between Perry and Baker City. The project involves an upgrade to bridge rails, repairs and seals to deck surface and any other necessary repairs. The whole project is estimated to be completed by the end of November.
According to ODOT, local drivers can expect flaggers and traffic delays of up to 20 minutes at the McAlister Road Bridge. ODOT crews are scheduled to conduct repairs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the construction process.
ODOT is encouraging drivers to use alternative routes if possible during the construction. The department will provide updates during the construction process, and details also are available at www.oregon.gov/odot/projects.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.