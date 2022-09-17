LGSD Annex
Buy Now

The La Grande School District’s Annex gym building will be torn down to make room for a new academic and athletic center to be built with bond funds approved in the May 17, 2022, election.

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is a step closer to getting construction of its new academic and athletic center building started.

The La Grande School Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, voted to accept a recommendation from the school district’s bond oversight committee and name the La Grande construction firm of Mike Becker General Contractor the design build contractor for the project. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.