LA GRANDE — A new traveling exhibit is on display throughout the library in La Grande.
Cook Memorial Library revealed the “Black in Oregon: 1840-1870” exhibit on Thursday, July 22, in its main reception area. The series of visual displays includes information about Black individuals who came to Oregon during overland migrations in the 19th century.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to learn about a part of Oregon history that might not be as well known,” said Cook Memorial Library’s interim director, Carrie Bushman.
Oregon Black Pioneers, an educational nonprofit based in Salem, owns the exhibit and displays it in libraries across Oregon. The panels on the walls of Cook Memorial Library contain information graphics, photographs and stories about Black pioneers. Oregon State Archives originally developed the exhibit in partnership with Oregon Black Pioneers and others to compile the stories and information.
The exhibit describes various excursions taken by Black pioneers looking to avoid slavery in the southern states of America. At the time, provisional and territorial governments in Oregon barred Blacks from residency in the state. The pioneers described in the exhibit subsequently became the foundation for many Black communities in the region. In pursuit of a better life, these pioneers risked their lives in a time when their legal status was in turmoil. The exhibit not only tells the story of various pioneers, but also illustrates the history of racial conditions in Oregon and the United States.
“It’s a great opportunity for a high-quality traveling exhibit,” said Celine Vandervlugt, Cook Memorial Library teen services director. “Oregon history exhibits are always welcome to have.”
Thirteen panels will remain on the walls at La Grande’s library from Thursday, July 22, to Wednesday, Aug. 25. Twelve new panels will be placed in the library from Thursday, Aug. 26, until the exhibit’s conclusion on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The exhibit is aimed at creating an enlightening learning experience about a lesser-known subject matter for library patrons and other visitors. The exhibit was originally compiled in 2018 and has since been digitally produced for online viewing.
The “Black in Oregon 1840-1870” exhibit makes its first appearance of the summer in La Grande, before being moved to the Harney County Library in Burns and then the Lake County Library in Lakeview.
The front desk employees at Cook Memorial Library have additional information resources available regarding the exhibit.
