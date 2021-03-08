LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, no longer will assess overdue fines on any library materials effective April 1 and will forgive all outstanding overdue fines patrons may have accrued.
Upon the recommendation of the Cook Memorial Library staff and the Library Advisory Commission, the La Grande City Council passed a resolution Wednesday, March 3, abolishing library overdue fines, the library announced in a press release.
“The library is committed to providing equal access to every member of our community and eliminating fines offers all of our patrons a fresh start to rediscover the library and all that it has to offer,” Cook Memorial Library Director Kip Roberson said in the release. “By eliminating fines, the library is removing barriers and making access easy, equitable and enjoyable for everyone.”
The release stated that by eliminating overdue fines, the library aims to employ more effective methods to encourage the return of items, reengage patrons who may have stopped using the library due to outstanding overdue fines, and more creatively use staff time and resources.
The elimination of overdue fines does not include charges — past or future — for lost or damaged items. According to the library’s announcement, patrons with fees for lost or damaged items must return the items or pay for their replacement or face possible collection attempts.
Along with more than 35,000 books, Cook Memorial Library also has DVDs, audiobooks, Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops, STEM kits and other items available for check out. The library also gives patrons access to multiple digital services that stream movies and TV shows, eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines.
The Cook Memorial Library building, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, reopened Monday, March 1. The library limits patrons to half an hour for browsing and checkout or one hour for library computer use. Patrons also must wear masks for entry.
The library is open on weekdays. On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the doors open to at-risk and older patrons at 10 a.m., to all patrons at 11 a.m., and the building closes at 5:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, the library is open to all patrons from noon to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call the library at 541-962-1339 or visit the library online at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org.
