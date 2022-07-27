LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Film Festival, held in La Grande, recently was named one of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals of 2022. The annual list recognizes festivals that go out of their way to be innovative, welcoming and simply cool, according a press release from the organizers of EOFF.
“We strive to create a unique and memorable experience for our visiting filmmakers,” said Christopher Jennings, EOFF director, in the release. “The artist experience is key to building a network of talented alumni who not only want to submit to and participate in the festival but who can also see the beauty, history, character and depth the Grande Ronde Valley has to offer in the way of storytelling. Seeing past EOFF attendees return to make movies and engage in project development in our community is a highlight of our efforts.”
Eastern Oregon Film Festival will celebrate its 13th annual event Oct. 20-22. Screening venues include Eastern Oregon University’s McKenzie and Schwartz theatres, HQ (festival headquarters and creative venue in downtown), The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs and the soon to be open renovated historic Liberty Theatre.
The festival will serve up a virtual program as well so audiences from all over can participate in viewing the Official #EOFF2022 Selections. Program announcements begin in August and festival passes are available to purchase now on the festival website.
The festival’s success relies on volunteers year after year. Opportunities include helping spread the word, rallying sponsors, planning events and welcoming guests to the community. Learn more about the festival at www.eofilmfest.com.
MovieMaker editor-in-chief, Tim Molloy, said the film festivals on its list are “cool in the sense of ‘Whoa, that’s cool!,’ but also cool in terms of people being relaxed and nice to each other.”
