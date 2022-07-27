LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Film Festival, held in La Grande, recently was named one of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals of 2022. The annual list recognizes festivals that go out of their way to be innovative, welcoming and simply cool, according a press release from the organizers of EOFF.

“We strive to create a unique and memorable experience for our visiting filmmakers,” said Christopher Jennings, EOFF director, in the release. “The artist experience is key to building a network of talented alumni who not only want to submit to and participate in the festival but who can also see the beauty, history, character and depth the Grande Ronde Valley has to offer in the way of storytelling. Seeing past EOFF attendees return to make movies and engage in project development in our community is a highlight of our efforts.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.