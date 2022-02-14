LA GRANDE — A limited amount of snow is in the National Weather Service’s forecast for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys over the next week.
The National Weather Service is reporting a 10% chance of snow in La Grande and a 30% chance of snow in Enterprise early on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
“By the afternoon it will be dry,” said Larry Nierenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
No snow, rain or high winds is in the forecast for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys at least through Feb. 19.
Nierenberg said this will be due to a high pressure system coming into Northeastern Oregon.
“The higher pressure system will be building up until the weekend,” he said.
The meteorologist said that early in the morning Feb. 20 there may be some snow in the Blue Mountains and the Wallowas.
The weather is projected to be cooler in La Grande and Enterprise than it was over the past week. La Grande’s high temperatures are forecast to be 38 degrees on Feb. 15, 39 degrees on Feb. 16, 44 degrees on Feb. 17, 45 degrees on Feb. 18 and 44 degrees on Feb. 19. Enterprise’s high temperatures are projected by the National Weather Service to be 31 degrees on Feb. 15, 33 degrees on Feb. 16 and 38 degrees on Feb. 17-19.
The low temperatures for La Grande are expected to be 26 degrees on Feb. 15, 27 degrees on Feb. 16, 31 degrees on Feb. 17, 31 degrees on Feb. 18 and 32 degrees on Feb. 19. Enterprise’s low temperatures are forecast to be 16 degrees on Feb. 15, 15 degrees on Feb. 16, 21 degrees on Feb. 17-18 and 23 degrees on Feb. 19.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
