LA GRANDE — Cooler than average weather is in the immediate forecast for La Grande.
The National Weather Service is projecting high temperatures of 78 degrees in La Grande on Thursday, Aug. 19, 79 degrees on Aug. 20 and 73 degrees on Aug. 21. The average high temperatures in La Grande for this time of year are in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures in Enterprise are also expected to be on the cooler side. Forecasts call for highs of 75 on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and 73 on Aug. 21.
Union and Wallowa counties are projected to have cooler weather because of a low pressure system in the region.
“It is pulling cooler air in,” said Camden Plunkett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
A portion of the cooler air, Plunkett said, is coming from British Columbia.
The low pressure system now in Northeastern Oregon replaced a high pressure system that had been trapping hot air and smoke from wildfires.
Plunkett said smoke from wildfires will still be flowing into the region but will not be lingering as long because of winds that will push the smoke out.
“Smoke will be coming in and then it will be cleaned out,” he said. “We will not be socked in.”
Air quality in La Grande is projected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Aug. 19 and moderate on Aug. 20, according to IQAir, an air monitoring website. Air quality in Enterprise is forecast to be unhealthy on Aug. 19 and unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with respiratory problems, on Aug. 20.
