LA GRANDE — Cool, moist air flowing in from the Pacific Ocean will keep temperatures more bearable in Union and Wallowa counties this week.
Temperatures are projected to be down significantly from late July, at least through this weekend, according to Jim Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
“There is a southwesterly flow which is bringing in cooler moist air," he said.
The daily highs in La Grande are projected to average 90 degrees through Monday, Aug. 8, below the broiling four-day stretch La Grande experienced from July 27-30, when the daily high averaged nearly 103 degrees.
The average high temperature in Joseph through Monday, Aug. 8, is projected to be 84 degrees, a big drop from the July 27-31 stretch when Joseph had an average daily high of 95.8 degrees.
Cooler moist air flowing in from the Pacific is not the only reason temperatures are expected to be down in Union and Wallowa counties. A second reason is the smoke from large wildfires burning in Northern California. Smith said smoke from these fires, including the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest near the Oregon-California border which exploded over the weekend, is now high above Northeast Oregon. The smoke is keeping the ground from heating up as much by blocking solar radiation, Smith said.
The smoke is not projected to have an impact on local air quality in the near future. The website IQAir.com listed La Grande’s air quality as good Aug. 1 and projects it will remain so at least through Aug. 4.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.