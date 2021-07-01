LA GRANDE — With recently high temperatures forcing residents to turn their air conditioners to full blast, several organizations in the area have opened their doors to the public as cooling centers, with cool air, water and charging stations readily available.
The Union County Warming Station, 2008 Third St., La Grande, is offering space for anyone who wants to cool off. The station opened Monday, June 28, from noon to 5 p.m. on any days that are over 90 degrees.
Taylor Gould, chair of the warming station’s board, said the building has the capacity for 20 people and has snacks, water and entertainment readily available.
“We will be open on these hot days as long as we can get two volunteers, and we have books and puzzles and we’re looking to set up a movie projector so people can come inside and cool off a bit,” Gould said.
According to Matt Callihan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, several cities in Union and Wallowa counties have broken temperature records for the month of June.
“We’re seeing these high temperatures much earlier than we would normally expect them,” he said. “For example, in La Grande, there’ve been two instances in the past of temperatures being over 100 degrees for consecutive days, but they’ve always been in July, not June.”
La Grande reached a high of 106 on June 29 — the fifth overall hottest day in the city’s recorded history.
Wallowa County has also seen record highs. Temperatures in Enterprise on June 29 peaked at 102 — the eighth highest in city history and the hottest temperature recorded in the month of June.
The sheriff’s offices in Union and Wallowa counties reported little change in crime trends or calls to the station due to heat-related issues.
Union County deputies are patrolling the area with cases of water in case of residents in need, as well as advising welfare checks when necessary.
For calls relating to animal welfare, the Union County Sheriff’s Office typically prepares accordingly in the summer months. If there happens to be a rise in animals locked in cars or areas with extreme temperatures, the current precautions are set in place by the department to address those issues preemptively, according to Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen.
Bowen said his office has not had to ramp up any of these efforts compared to past summers, despite the record temperatures.
With the record-breaking heat lingering for the rest of the week, residents have mostly stayed indoors in front of air conditioners.
However, not everyone is so lucky. A 2017 study by the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance found that only 59% of single-family Oregon homes have air-conditioning.
“We don’t have any AC at home, so we’ve been coming to the park and lakes and stuff like that to stay cool,” John Brooks, of La Grande, said.
Cook Memorial Library, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is also offering its building for anyone needing a break from the heat.
“We have AC all summer. We have places to sit and read and plenty of water bottles to give out,” Carrie Bushman, the library’s director of children’s services, said. “We also opened up our community room with more seats to increase our total capacity.”
Other organizations in La Grande offering water include the First Presbyterian Church, Community Connection, and city department buildings, including the parks and recreation department, fire department, police department and city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.