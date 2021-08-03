LA GRANDE — Over the past week, cougar sightings have been reported in north La Grande near the Grande Ronde River.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received two calls, one of which was confirmed last week just north of the river outside city limits.
The unconfirmed sighting was reported on Monday, Aug. 2, on Russell Avenue near Interstate 84, but no new confirmed sightings have been recorded over the last five days, according to ODFW District Wildlife Biologist Matthew Keenan.
“We are continuing to monitor and respond to any other reports at this point,” he said.
ODFW has cellular camera footage from the sighting last week, Keenan said. The agency relies on video footage to gather information regarding potential dangerous animals in residential areas. The camera footage confirmed the cougar sighting last week, but no new footage has been submitted to ODFW from the Russell Avenue incident. According to Keenan, cougars have appeared near the river in the past.
“I wouldn't say it’s common, but occasionally we have seen cougars that utilize that river corridor for movement,” he said. “It’s usually a temporary thing where they’re passing through, but we’re careful to continue monitoring in case they’re not.”
ODFW is keeping a close eye on any new information.
“We still have cameras up and we’re monitoring it, but at this point we don’t have any reason to believe one way or the other if (a cougar is) still in residential areas,” Keenan added.
According to Keenan, the best approach for a citizen who identifies a cougar is to report it to ODFW immediately. In the case of an encounter, ODFW recommends standing your ground and avoiding running away from the cougar. The department’s website details precautionary measures for encountering large wildlife.
“The big thing is don’t run away and report it to us,” he said. “If someone is concerned for their immediate safety, you can always contact law enforcement.”
The La Grande Fish and Wildlife Department can be contacted at 541-963-2138.
