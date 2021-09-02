SALEM — The latest objections to the Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line met their end last week.
The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council at its meeting Friday, Aug. 27, dismissed recent challenges to the 500 kilovolt power line project — also called B2H — that stretches roughly 300 miles from the Hemingway Substation southwest of Boise to Boardman. Idaho Power is the company behind the project and claims the line will help link the Pacific Northwest with the Mountain West regions and help share power.
Oregon and Washington use the most electricity in the winter months while Idaho and Montana use the most in summer, according to Idaho Power, and B2H would allow the sharing of power during each respective off-peak periods.
The B2H project first submitted its notice of intent in 2010 and filed its complete application in 2018. But the project cuts through large swaths of public and private land and has hit snags with issues surrounding ownership, accusations over environmental regulations and impacts on agriculture. Landowners and environmentalists alike have objected to the project, with the largest opposition coming from the Stop B2H Coalition, an organization of “860 individuals and a growing number of member organizations,” according to its website.
The council at the meeting first took on the accusation from La Grande’s Irene Gilbert, who claimed the case’s hearing officer, administrative law Judge Alison Greene Webster, demonstrated incompetence and bias in her judgments. At the Aug. 27 meeting, the siting council dismissed Gilbert’s challenge.
The second challenge came from Michael McAllister, also of La Grande, who argued for his role in the process and alleged the proposed Morgan Lake Alternative route did not comply with fish and wildlife habitat standards, soil protection standards and whether the visual impacts of the project “are inconsistent with the objectives of the Morgan Lake Park Recreation.”
The council dismissed the fish and wildlife habitat standards and the soil standards issues for lacking material evidence. However, Jesse Ratcliffe, the Oregon Department of Justice senior assistant attorney general, said there was some material evidence that the project had a visual impact on Morgan Lake Park.
“Theoretically,” Ratcliffe said, “there could be a diminishment of the value of that recreational opportunity.”
The council overruled the hearing officer’s rejection of McAllister’s appeals on this visual impacts, reinstated that issue and reinstated McAllister as a party for that issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.