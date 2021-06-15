LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council considered updates to the city’s floodplain map at its special session on Monday, June 14, and voted to send the map to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the next steps in the revision process.
Following a number of concerns from the public and discourse between council members, Mayor Steve Clements and four council members voted yes, while Councilman Gary Lillard voted no.
Community Development Director Mike Boquist and Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter spoke during the special session regarding the floodplain map revisions and answered questions from the public.
The biggest item of public concern was the new floodplain map’s impact on the flood insurance rate maps, which lenders and insurance companies use to determine whether or not homeowners require flood insurance.
Boquist and Carpenter explained in detail the methods used by La Grande-based Anderson Perry & Associates to create the floodplain map over the preliminary process of creating the data. The civil engineering firm used LiDAR technology to acquire elevation data over large areas through the use of lasers shot from aircraft.
Anderson Perry’s map consists of roughly four proposed zones based on different types of potential flooding. The AH Zone is a new addition to the previous floodplain maps, with its purpose being to track potential low spots where nonrunning water settles. The new zones address areas of potential ponding and are primarily located throughout the areas above Gekeler Lane and scattered in the neighborhoods around Eastern Oregon University. The city has not updated its floodplain maps since the mid-1970s.
Several La Grande citizens voiced concern with the mapping methodology, questioning whether the LiDAR technology is accurately taking into account areas covered by trees as well as if newly added areas are necessary if there has never been flooding there in the past. The range determining method used a 20-foot by 20-foot grid across the entire city of La Grande to track the floodplain data and compile an updated map.
The renewed map will directly impact homeowners who have been added to flood zones in terms of the tax value of their property and the price of flood insurance. This apprehension was voiced by a handful of La Grande citizens and echoed by the councilors as they discussed potential appeal options for homeowners added to the flood zones once the map is sent to FEMA.
The thought of reevaluating the mapping and a potential do-over was discussed, but Boquist and the council agreed that spending more money to reevaluate the map would leave the city short in the long run if citizens need help appealing to FEMA once the maps are put into effect. Carpenter and Boquist noted that using a smaller grid in the LiDAR measurement would likely still result in the same flood zones.
Clements moved that the city council authorize Anderson Perry to send the map to FEMA and councilwoman Mary Ann Miesner seconded the motion. Councilors John Bozarth, David Glabe and Justin Rock joined Clements and Miesner in voting yes.
Upon sending FEMA the updated floodplain maps, the process of officially marking the new zones will take two or more years to refine. FEMA will work back-and-forth with the city during this time frame if any adjustments need to be made.
