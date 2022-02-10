LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners was asked on Wednesday, Feb. 9, to work harder to get a dialogue started about the possibility of shifting the Idaho border to encompass most of Oregon and form the new state of Greater Idaho.
Mike McCarter, of La Pine, the leader of Move Oregon’s Border, told the board of commissioners that its members should take steps to get more people talking about the proposal. He said that once this occurs it could help get the Oregon and Idaho legislatures to begin discussing the Greater Idaho issue.
“Until it gets in that arena we are not getting anywhere. There has got to be a process between the Idaho and Oregon legislatures," said McCarter, who appeared by Zoom.
Move Oregon's Border is a nonprofit that wants to transfer Oregon’s southern and eastern counties into Idaho. Union County is required to discuss moving the borders following the passage of ballot measure 31-101 by Union County voters in 2020. The measure requires the commissioners to meet three times each year to discuss”promoting Union County interests relating to Union County becoming part of Idaho.
