LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, April 20, at 9 a.m. in the commissioners conference room on the east end of the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande.

Items to be discussed at the meeting include Cove’s upcoming cleanup day.

The session will be open to public attendance and also can be viewed via Zoom at www.us02web.zoom.us/j/81420006863.

Written comments for the meeting may be submitted via email to amoore@union-county.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

