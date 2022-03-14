LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday, March 16.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the board’s meeting room, 1106 K Ave., La Grande. The meeting will be open for public attendance.

Union County’s transient room tax program will be one of the subjects discussed at the meeting.

To listen to the meeting by phone dial 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592. The meeting ID number is 814 2000 6863.

The link for watching the meeting online via Zoo is www.us02web.zoom.us/j/81420006863.

Written comments for the meeting may be submitted via email to amoore@union-county.org by 5 p.m. March 15.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.