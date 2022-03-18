LA GRANDE — The Friends of the Opera House in Elgin received a boost from the Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, March 16.
The board of commissioners voted to provide the organization with $8,738 for updating three new signs and replacing two awnings for the Elgin Opera House complex’s second building, on Alder Street about two blocks south of the opera house itself. The money, which the Friends of the Opera House applied for, will be provided from the Union County’s Transitory Tax Discretionary Fund. The transitory tax is also known as Union County’s motel tax.
The $8,738 will cover 65% of the project’s total cost of $13,443, according to information provided to Union County by Kathy Bonney, executive assistant of the nonprofit Friends of the Opera House.
"We are super excited," Bonney said.
The awnings will replace those at the entrance of the Hale Turner Little Theatre at 831 Alder St. The existing awnings have deteriorated because of bad weather, Bonney said.
The signs "will allow visitors to locate our Alder Street venue with ease and convenience,” Bonney said.
The Alder Street building includes a dance studio and will soon have a second stage, the Jewel Theatre, which will be completed in one to two months, Bonney said.
The Friends of the Opera House were gifted the Alder Street building in 2015. The building had previously been a restaurant and lounge but had been vacant for a number of years.
Bonney said with the completion of the Jewel Theatre, the Friends of the Opera House will be in a position to put on more productions.
“We could feasibly host multiple shows each weekend,” Bonney said. “This location will allow us to produce our dream of a regional Shakespearean Festival this summer."
The festival is slated for June 17-26.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
