ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Commissioners are seeking public comments on the East Moraine Community Forest Management Plan, which will dictate the use of 1,800 acres of property around the East Moraine of Wallowa Lake.
Wallowa County purchased the land in January 2020 after a decade of efforts by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership, which is made up of Wallowa County, Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources and Oregon Parks and Recreation.
According to Kathleen Ackley, executive director of Wallowa Land Trust, this space has much potential for public use, which is why the partnership is seeking public comment.
“We invite the public to review the draft plan and provide comments to ensure the future management of the property is in line with the community’s vision,” Ackley said.
In the year and a half since the purchase, the partnership has worked with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Department of Forestry and the Nez Perce Tribe cultural and forestry divisions to create a management plan that will divide the land for multiple uses, including forestry, grazing, cultural resources, habitat and recreation.
County Commissioner Susan Roberts said that public comments are essential for helping the county make decisions that benefit the maximum number of residents.
“Purchasing the property was a big step, but only the first, in providing economic and recreational opportunities while taking into consideration the overall health of the landscape,” Roberts said.
The plan can be found on the Wallowa County website at co.wallowa.or.us.
Residents can submit their comments via email to eastmorainecommunityforest@gmail.com or via mail to 101 South River Street, Enterprise, Oregon 97828.
Comments must include name, contact information and a reference to the page and section of the plan.
A public meeting will be held on Sept. 1 at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds Cloverleaf Hall to receive more public feedback.
The comment period will end on Oct. 2.
