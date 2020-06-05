LA GRANDE — The race for sheriff in Union County will officially be between the incumbent and one of his deputies.
Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen maintained his margin over challenger Bill Miller in the May 19 primary election — which the county certified Thursday — to secure the No. 2 spot in the Nov. 3 election and will face deputy Cody Bowen, who won the primary with close to 42% of the overall vote. Rasmussen pulled about 26% of the vote, and Miller was near 25%.
“I am looking forward to a campaign focusing on the needs of the citizens of Union County,” Rasmussen said in an email to The Observer.
Union County clerk Robin Church certified the election after a two-week period to allow for signature verification on about 200 ballots and for ballots from residents who were out of the county. Little, though, changed in the numbers from the unofficial May 19 tally. Miller did gain on the sheriff but finished short with 2,548 votes. Rasmussen’s official count was 2,681, giving him an edge of 133 votes.
Bowen’s total was 4,305, and fourth-place Shane Rollins finished with 785, or about 7.5% of the vote. More than 200 residents turned in ballots that did not cast a vote for sheriff.
Bowen, who said that before election day he had anticipated Miller would beat Rasmussen, noted he didn’t anticipate a drastic change from the unofficial total.
“Once the night was over, it was what I expected,” he said.
Bowen won 13 of the county’s 19 precincts and carried a large advantage in the three precincts in the La Grande city limits, one in Island City’s city limits and two of the surrounding precincts. Those votes accounted for more than 89% of the deputy’s overall margin of 1,624 votes.
Rasmussen carried three precincts, including Imbler’s 10th. Miller won Elgin’s 8th and a northern county precinct.
Rasmussen and Bowen tied in one precinct in the Summerville city limits.
Rasmussen, who has served as sheriff after winning in 2004, said his campaign moving forward will have the same approach of “staying focused on the positive changes we have made in the sheriff’s office and what we are doing to better serve the citizens of Union County.”
Neither candidate said they plan to make changes to their campaign in the lead-up to the general election. Bowen did say he will take a pause before resuming campaigning later in the summer.
“We pushed the ‘vote for me’ pretty hard,” he said. “To be honest, I want to give people a break, hit it hard again in August, September, October.”
Despite Bowen’s large cushion in the primary election, there are now more than 3,000 ballots cast for neither of the top two candidates they both can vie for.
“I believe if voters look at the experience, the qualifications, the education, the quality service that has been provided for years to Union County, people will realize who is best prepared to serve as Sheriff and lead the agency,” Rasmussen said.
Bowen said the votes show the county is looking for a change, and he doesn’t see those who voted for Miller or Rollins now casting a ballot for Rasmussen.
“Moving forward I would like to think those folks, I might not be exactly what they wanted in a candidate, but I’m not Boyd, so hopefully I can bring them our way and appeal to them,” he said. “Maybe they’ll take a closer look at me now.”
