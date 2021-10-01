LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department arrested Anthony Roy Neil and Leah Marie Graham after the couple stole a man’s credit card and used it fraudulently at several locations in the area.
Neil, a 32-year-old from Pasco, Washington, was arrested for theft in the second degree, fraudulent use of a credit card and false information to a police officer on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Graham, a 31-year-old from Kennewick, Washington, was arrested for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.
The victim, William Tanson of Nevada, reported that his wallet was stolen at the Chevron at 2704 Island Avenue. Neil distracted Tanson while Graham broke into his car and stole the wallet off the dashboard. Tanson contacted law enforcement and his credit card company after seeing expenditures on his banking report. The card showed purchases at Big 5 Sporting Goods, Big Smoke and Chevron.
Neil was arrested on previous warrants, two of which occurred in Benton County and one of which took place in Franklin County, Washington. The first Benton County warrant involved failure to appear for identity theft, while the second warrant resulted from failure to appear for attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and hit and run. The Franklin County warrant was issued for a failure to appear for attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Both Neil and Graham were taken into custody without any incidents, according to La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell. The duo made fraudulent credit card charges in Island City, which prompted the Union County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the incident outside of La Grande city lines.
The case is still under investigation to possibly connect previous crimes with Neil and Graham. The La Grande Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office are working with neighboring law enforcement on the case.
