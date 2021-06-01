SUMPTER — A Condon woman sustained a fractured femur, and her husband had a leg fracture and a torn knee ligament, but their young grandson was not hurt Sunday, May 30, when their four-wheeler rolled about 50 feet down a steep slope in the mountains above Sumpter.
Betty Jo Reed, 60, was rescued by members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue team, and taken by Life-Flight helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.
Reed had surgery on her injured leg May 30, according to the couple’s daughter, Melissa Reed.
“We are very thankful for all the responders yesterday,” Melissa Reed wrote in a message to the Baker City Herald on May 31. “They did an amazing job.”
The accident happened on a forest road near Silver Creek, about five miles northwest of Sumpter, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Reed, 64, was driving a Polaris ATV, with his wife and their grandson, who’s 3-1/2, as passengers.
While Robert Reed was turning the vehicle around, the child grabbed the throttle and the vehicle went off the road down the embankment, rolling about three times, according to the press release. All three people were thrown from the four-wheeler.
The grandson was wearing a helmet, according to the press release.
The incident was reported to Baker County Dispatch at 10:54 a.m. Search and rescue members had to set up ropes due to the steepness of the terrain. Medics treated Betty Reed and loaded her onto a backboard. Team members carried her up the slope to the road, and she was driven to a site where the helicopter could pick her up.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Powder River Rural Fire Protection District, Baker City Fire and Rescue, Sumpter Fire Department, Baker County Search and Rescue and Life Flight.
“This rescue was a prime example of collaboration among the first responders in rural Baker County,” according to the press release.
