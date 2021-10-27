LA GRANDE — A Union County grand jury on Thursday, Oct. 14, returned a seven-count indictment against a La Grande man in connection to discharging a firearm.
Jessey O’Quinn, 25, was formally charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, attempted second-degree assault, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing and second-degree criminal trespassing.
O’Quinn was arrested on Oct. 7, following a report of gunshots near the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. La Grande police originally arrested O’Quinn for attempted murder, menacing, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon.
The judge dismissed the attempted murder charge and one count of felon in possession of a weapon in a hearing on Oct. 11.
Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel noted it is not uncommon for a grand jury to change the charges after the initial arrest, which was the case for O’Quinn. O’Quinn allegedly fired a gun at the victim on scene, but the charge was dropped because the judge did not find intent.
“In a charge for attempted murder, proven intent has to be there,” she said.
The witness claimed O’Quinn pointed and shot a firearm at him, following a confrontation in a parking lot near the incident.
The arrest of O’Quinn was made one block away from where the gun was fired.
Jared Boyd, O’Quinn’s defense attorney, echoed a similar sentiment to McDaniel regarding the initial arrest. He noted the initial arrest is not always relevant to the charges filed by the district attorney.
O’Quinn will appear at an arraignment hearing on Nov. 8.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.