LA GRANDE — The Union County Circuit Court made progress in the murder case against Gary Mason.
Originally slated as a fitness to proceed hearing, the session allowed both parties to plan future court dates and discuss the transfer of medical findings. With Judge Thomas B. Powers residing, the hearing was to discuss the status of a psychological evaluation.
Defense attorney Thomas Gray previously notified the court of his intent to rely upon evidence to establish the defense of extreme emotional disturbance. In June, the court ordered the evaluation of the defendant and instructed Donald True, a clinical psychologist in Portland, to turn over diagnostic testing results from the evaluation to Kenneth Dudley, a psychologist in Baker City, for the remainder of the case.
At the hearing on Aug. 30, District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel said Dudley will make two visits to the defendant in September. A report from Dudley is expected in October. As soon as the examination and report are filed, a hearing can be scheduled regarding trial preparation, which Powers slated for July 7, 2022, at the earliest.
The state is accusing Mason, 54, of killing Candy Williams, 56, of Elgin, and her granddaughter, Mary-Jane Elizabeth Faria, 14, of Pendleton, on Dec. 29, 2020. Mason faces two charges of first-degree murder.
