Hayden Johnson

Hayden Johnson, 9, of Cove, runs the barrels during the 2022 Hermiston Classic at Farm City Pro Rodeo Arena in Hermiston. Johnson will be one of 840 contestants from 28 different states competing at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, in December.

 Boaz Dov Elkes/Contributed Photo

COVE — In the West, the love of a girl and her horse is a well-known story.

For Hayden Johnson, 9, a barrel racer from Cove, that love for horses is taking her to the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championships this December.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.