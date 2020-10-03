COVE — Cove residents in November’s general election will vote on an update to the city charter.
And although a proposed language change in the charter, which last was updated in 2000, includes the mention of a “municipal court,” voters won’t be voting on whether or not the city can add a court, both Mayor Del Little and City Recorder Donna Lewis explained.
“It was mainly updating, and the legal update was done by the League of Oregon cities,” Lewis said of the changes to the charter, which largely are minor.
The proposed charter is available on the city’s website, and the change to the language about the court is in section 5 of the document. That portion reads:
“The charter shall be liberally construed to the end that the City may have all powers necessary or convenient for the conduct of its municipal affairs, including all powers that cities may assume pursuant to state laws and to the municipal home-rule provisions of the constitution of the State of Oregon.”
The updated charter would insert the words “and its municipal court” after municipal affairs.
The city is looking into the prospect of adding a court regardless of if the language is changed in the charter, but having a draft before the city council likely isn’t a feat that will be accomplished before the end of the year, Little said.
“We have possibly months before anybody (on the city council) sees or the public sees a proposal for a municipal court,” Little said, noting a committee currently is working on a draft to give to the council. “The state statute already allows us to create a municipal court. They (the statute and the charter language) are totally separate.”
The purpose for the municipal court, both noted, is to deal with ordinance violation complaints that arise and go unsolved. An example that Lewis gave would be if a neighbor had trash piling up at their home and it began impacting a neighbor who then reached out to the city.
The city asks for compliance when a violation comes up, and Lewis said that largely has been a success. Increased instances of a lack of compliance lately, though, has moved the city to a position of seeing the court as necessary.
“We’ve really had good compliance over the years,” Lewis said. “There have been a few things over the last couple of years that have made us look to this avenue.”
The preferred method moving forward, though, would be for citizens to be compliant if a violation is brought to their attention.
“What we really want to get to the public is the city really likes to have the citizens cooperate,” Little said.
